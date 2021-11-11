Troost-Ekong- I’m Delighted To See Okoye Sign For Watford

William Troost-Ekong says he can’t wait to see his international teammate Maduka Okoye link up with Watford next summer, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye joined the Hornets tbis week from Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam penning a five-and-a-half-year contract that will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

The 22-year-old will then return to Sparta Rotterdam on loan until the end of the current campaign.

“I’m delighted to see Maduka sign for Watford,” the 28-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I’ve been speaking to him for a while about the different options he’s had, and I knew the club were speaking to him, so it’s great that it’s over the line.

“We’ve spoken about playing in England before, and I had mentioned Watford. He’s a very humble kid and he’s kept his cards close to his chest, but I did say if the chance came around he had to jump at it.

“He’s been part of the Nigeria team for the last two years or so now, and over that time he’s made…