What Ighalo Will Bring To Super Eagles

Ahmed Musa has explained the importance of Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles as the team prepares for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The Al Shabab’s striker returned to the Eagles after initially retiring from international football in 2019.

He has since joined his teammates in Morocco ahead of Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

And speaking in Thursday’s pre-match presser published on NFF’s TV, Musa said:”We need a lot of experience in the team and I believe he (Ighalo) will give us a lot of that because we have a lot of young players. I wish him best of luck on his return.”

Commenting on what to expect against Liberia, Musa admits it would be a difficult game for the Eagles.

He added:”We don’t have to underrate any opponent. We saw the video of their games against Cape Verde, they were unlucky to lose both games. Even the game we…