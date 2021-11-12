2022 WCQ: Three Points Against Liberia More Important Than Clean Sheet – Okoye

Maduka Okoye says the Super Eagles getting the three points against Liberia is far more important to him than securing a clean sheet.

The Eagles will be guest to Liberia in Tangier, Morocco, in the fifth round of games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Okoye has kept in three of the qualifiers, inspiring the Eagles to three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

And the new Watford signing said his target is to help the Eagles get maximum points before any other thing.

He spoke on NFF’s TV: “Anytime I wear this jersey I try to do my best for the country, for my family. And for me, first of all is the three points and then the clean sheet.“

The Eagles, on nine points from four games, top Group C while Liberia are bottom with three points.

And looking ahead to the game, Okoye said he can’t wait for Saturday.

“It’s been good (preparations l), we are getting ready for the match on Saturday. It’s a good vibe here, everybody is fit we have the injured players back, I…