Aguero Considering Retirement From Football Over Heart Concern

Argentina star Sergio Aguero could reportedly retire from professional football due to his heart problem, according to a shock report in Spain.

Aguero suffered breathing problems while playing for new club Barcelona against Alaves at the Nou Camp last month.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital for heart tests and will not play again for at least the next three months while further examinations are carried out.

However, Catalunya Ràdio’s ‘El Matí’ show claims that the pathology of Aguero is more complicated than expected.

And they state that his condition could force him to stop playing altogether.

This latest report states that ‘the medical resonances and stress tests that he has undergone in recent days are detailing that the heart problem is more serious than it was initially valued’ at first.

And that could lead to Aguero being ‘incompatible’ with pro football ‘at a level required by Barcelona’.

No official comment has been made regarding Aguero’s…