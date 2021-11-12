Ancelotti Distances Self From Italian Job

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed that he’s not interested in managing the Italian national team.

Ancelotti left Everton for Real Madrid just this past summer.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” was Ancelotti’s response when questioned about the Azzurri.

“I like the day-to-day work of training with teams. I’d have to think about a national team role, but I don’t think so.”

Current Italy coach Roberto Mancini is under contract until July 2026.

While Ancelotti said that a number of young player from Italy have caught his eye, it is Marco Veratti, the one who does not ply his trade in the Serie A, who he thinks is the best Italian football player right now.

“The best Italian player, Marco Verratti, currently plays abroad,a Ancelotti said. He also went on to name the few Serie A-based Italian players who have impressed him so far.

