Friendly: Dessers Scores Four Goals In Feyenoord’s 4-3 Win Vs NEC

Cyriel Dessers scored all four goals for Feyenoord who edged NEC Nijmegen 4-3 in a thrilling friendly match on Thursday.

Most of the top European leagues are on break as players departed from their respective clubs to represent their countries in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Dessers was not invited for Super Eagles’ upcoming qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

However, that did not distract Dessers as he continued his impressive form in front of goal netting Feyenoord’s four goals.

The Belgian born forward scored the winner for Feyenoord against German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in an Europa Conference League fixture last week and followed that up with a 92nd-minute winner against AZ Alkmaar at the weekend.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan to Feyenoord from Genk, has scored four goals in seven league games this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All…