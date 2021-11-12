Go For Coutinho -Barnes Tells Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United midfielder John Barnes has called on Newscastle United to consider signing Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho.

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, Barnes reiterated that the Magpies are still firmly in a relegation battle this season despite the link between his former club and the current Barcelona attacking midfielder.

“Philippe Coutinho in the long term could be a positive move for Newcastle. He’s a great player, but when you’re in a relegation dogfight, is he the type of player they’d want?,” said Barnes.

”People are getting carried away thinking about Newcastle signing players that will cost £100 million, when realistically they just need to stay up this season.”

He added: “As to whether Coutinho will go on loan, it could be possible.

”We know what an excellent player he is, and it’d be a good signing for them. It doesn’t mean their situation [the relegation battle]…