I Was Excited To Have Scored In El Clasico -Alaba

Real Madrid star, David Alaba has expressed delight to have scored in the El Clasico against Barcelona.

The Austria defender joined Real Madrid in a Bosman transfer from Bayern Munich this past summer.

Alaba said: “Of course, it was a great moment to score in the Clasico. It was also important for us to win the Clasico. And the fact of having contributed to this victory makes it all the more remarkable.

“My first goal was to play a Clasico and get a positive result, and to score a goal in such an important game is also something special. Yes, it took me a while to adjust, but now I feel like home in Madrid.

“We have just found a house where everything is not done yet, but it feels very good there, having been in the hotel for the last few weeks, the last months.”

