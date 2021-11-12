Iheanacho Finally Establishing Himself At Leicester

It’s taken a while but Nigerian international striker Kelechi Iheanacho is finally establishing himself in the English Premier League. Having made his debut for Manchester City back in 2015, the attacker found opportunities limited as he tried to get ahead of the great Sergio Aguero in the starting lineup.

Iheanacho moved to Leicester City in 2017 but he initially found himself in a similar situation as he battled with established Foxes striker Jamie Vardy. He remained patient and, as the new season in England develops, Iheanacho has been involved in each of Leicester’s first ten Premier League matches of the campaign.

Competition for Places

When Leicester City signed the promising Zambian striker Patson Daka in the close season, many felt that Kelechi Iheanacho would have to give way. Daka arrived at the King Power Stadium after a prolific four years with Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg where he averaged at better than a goal every other game.

Despite that record and a transfer fee…