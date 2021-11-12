I’ve Been Playing With Pains After Champions League Final Horrible Incident -De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has disclosed that he’s been playing with pain for much of the season.

Recall that the Belgian international fractured his nose and eye socket after clashing with Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final that was played in Porto, Portugal. Chelsea defeated Man City 1-0 to win the trophy for a second time.

In an interview with TribalFootball, De Bruyne said that it has not been easy for him playing football after that incident.

However, De Bruyne, 30, who has endured a frustrating campaign thus far said, “It’s a bit harder than usual this year,” he said. “It’s not too bad, I think, but it has been a bit difficult physically and mentally. I came back with a lot of pain after the holidays, and then at the start of the season, I had my face against the wall.

Read Also: ‘Why I Chose Germany Over Nigeria’ — Wolfsburg Striker, Nmecha

“I’ve had some serious pain, but it’s starting to get better. I just needed more time…