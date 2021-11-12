Juventus Struggling Without Ronaldo -Rummenigge

Former Inter Milan striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Juventus are finding it difficult to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo left Juve for Manchester United in August.

Rummenigge said: “It’s the same thing that somebody thought in Madrid when Ronaldo was sold in 2018. They thought they had freed themselves from an economic burden, but Ronaldo keeps scoring consistently.

“He is proving so at Manchester United, Atalanta know something about it.

“Once I visited Juventus’ training ground and I was impressed by his muscles. He has the body of a 22-year-old guy.

“He was preparing the gestures for a goal celebration and we started laughing. I told him: ‘What are you doing?’ and he said: ‘How will I celebrate when I score the next one?’”

“Perhaps, Ronaldo didn’t feel the love from the fans or the club. They had to find an economical solution and maybe, in the end, both Juventus and Ronaldo…