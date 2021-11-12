Man United Not Under Pressure Despite Poor Results -Lindelof

Manchester United defender, Victor Lindelof says the team is not under any form of pressure despite their poor results in the Premier League.

Now away with Sweden, the national team captain was asked about the support United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has from the players.

He replied: “When you play for United, there will always be a lot of writing.

“It goes up and down in football, we have performed well too, but when you get bad results, a lot is written.

“We’re just trying to work hard and turn the results around.”

Source: Complete Sports