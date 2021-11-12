No Panic, Ighalo Will Silence His Critics -Tijani, Shorunmu

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babaginda has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo will deliver the goals that will help the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ighalo last played for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa CUP of Nations, where he helped the team win bronze after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Tijani said that Ighalo’s experience and goals will play a crucial part in the team against Liberia and Cape Verde Respectively.

“I am confident that Odion Ighalo will play a big part in helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Yes, a lot of people kicked against his invitation to the senior national team, however, it is important for us to know that Ighalo still plays regular football in the Saudi League.

“For me, Ighalo has a lot to prove and I am sure he will definitely silence his critics with his goals.

