Playing Away From Home Big Handicap For Us

Lone Star of Liberia head coach Peter Butler says facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria away from home is a big handicap for his side, but they will have to make the best of it.

Liberia will host the Eagles in their Group C fifth round tie in Tanger, Morocco on Saturday.

In their double header ties with Cape Verde, the Lone Star also played away from home as the fixture was moved to Accra Ghana.

Butler, 55, expressed his displeasure but stated they just have to make the best out of the situation.

“Every game is away from home we’ve been dealt with a cruel handicap,” he was quoted on Brila FM. “But we have to deal with it, not making excuses and just make the most of the situation that we are in.”

After four round of games played, Liberia are bottom in Group C with three points while the Eagles on nine points are top.

And despite picking just one win, Butler insists his players are in good spirits, as…