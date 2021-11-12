Real Madrid To Bid For Ndidi In January

LaLiga giants Real Madrid will make a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

According to Spanish online news outlet Fichajes, manager Carlo Ancelotti wants more options in midfield as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has struggled this season.



Leicester City will want around €60 for the defensive midfielder and the report said Real Madrid are prepared to pay that.

Ndidi has been linked with several top clubs across Europe including Manchester United and PSG after solid displays in the heart of the Leicester City engine-room.

The 24-year-old joined Leicester City four years ago from Belgian club Genk for about €17m.

