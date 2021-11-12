Rivers Angels Crash Out Despite 4-0 Win Against Kenya’s Vihiga Queens

Rivers Angels have been eliminated from the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League, despite a comfortable 4-0 win against Vihiga Queens of Kenya in their final Group B game, Completesports.com reports.

Going into Friday’s fixture, Rivers Angels needed to beat Vihiga Queens by a wide margin and hope South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Asfar of Morocco.

Unfortunately, Asfar managed to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw which saw both teams advance into the semi-finals.

Rivers Angels went into the game against Vihiga Queens on the back of two defeats against Asfar (3-0) and Sundowns (1-0).

The final group standing saw Sundowns top with seven points, Asfar second with four points while Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens both on three points ended in third and fourth spot respectively.

After a goalless first half, Rivers registered their first goal of the tournament in 71 minutes,…