‘Super Eagles Shouldn’t Be Written Off In AFCON 2021 Title Race’ –Oliseh

Former Nigeria senior team coach, Sunday Oliseh, insists that the Super Eagles are among the favorites to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early next year, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking in Abuja after the inauguration of the 10-Year Nigerian Football Development Masterplan Committee of which he is a member, the former Super Eagles skipper said those who write off the Nigerian side are doing so at their own peril.

The rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will get underway from January 9 until February 6 2022 in Cameroon. Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

“Nigeria should not be written off as regards winning the AFCON because we have the talents to win the trophy. Nigerians should stop underrating our team. We are one of the favourites to win the trophy,” Oliseh insisted.

