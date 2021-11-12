Villa Appoint Gerrard New Manager After Smith’s Sack

Struggling Premier League side Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

Gerrard, 41, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal to succeed Dean Smith, who was sacked last Sunday after a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

A statement on Villa’s website read:“Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach.

“Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league.

“The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football.

“Gerrard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England, joined Rangers in 2018 following a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool.”

