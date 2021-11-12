We Will Play For Pride Against Super Eagles

Liberia head coach Peter Butler says his team will play for pride against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Liberia sits at the bottom of Group C going to face the group’s leader Nigeria but the Englishman says he team has shown some positive signs in their last two training sessions and with the arrival of three new players to the squad they can upset the Super Eagles.

Butler expressed optimism of his players readiness for the game.

“I think with the Arrival of Jamek, Mark, and Boison we got players who came in with good attitude and I think the new guys have good attitude,” he told a news conference.

“I think the important thing for my perspective is you playing for pride you playing for your country and we still playing for points I get lot of respect for the Nigerian national team but we going to be competitive and we have…