Why I Chose Germany Over Nigeria

Germany-born Nigerian striker Lukas Nmecha has revealed why he chose to represent Germany over Nigeria.

Nmecha was born in Hamburg to a Nigerian father and a German mother before moving to England at the age of seven. As a result, he is eligible to play for any of the three countries.

The 22-year-old represented England at youth level before switching international allegiance to the four-time World Champions.

He recently received his first call-up by German coach Hansi Flick in the latest international break, and has now explained why he chose the European country.

“I was born here; I just have more of a connection with the German national team,” Nmecha told the Bundesliga media channel.

He also revealed former Germany U-21 coach, now Turkish national team manager, Stefan Kuntz influenced his decision.

“Also, at the time, the coach Stefan Kuntz really convinced me and showed me that there is a path for me.

“I…