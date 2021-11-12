Why There Are 5 Matches In The ALATSociaLiga On Matchday 9

The best football league in the country the ALATSociaLiga returns thisSaturday for Matchday 9 with a bit of a twist.

A lot will be at stake when teams take to the pitch at the Digital BridgeInstitute, Cappa, Lagos this weekend from 8:30am for what is expected tobe another interesting day in the LigaSFL.

But it won‘t be what you‘re all used to as there will be just five (5) gamesslated for matchday 9.

Many of you will want to know exactly why and I am here to provide youwith all the details and things you need to know about the matches.

According to the LigaSFL Football Chief, Ibaru Kunle, matchday 9 has been slated for almost all the rescheduled matches so far this season.

Alimosho are the only team this season with two rescheduled matches but won’t be playing the second game until November 27.

ALIMOSHO CHASE PLAYOFF SPOT WITH LATE PUSH, 96CHAMPIONS LOOKING TO REESTABLISH DOMINANCE

The Herd take on the wounded 96Champions in the opening match of the matchday this weekend.