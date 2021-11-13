2022 WCQ: Pinnick Charges Eagles To Leave No Room For Errors

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has told the Super Eagles to leave no room for errors when they square up against the Lone Star of Liberia in their penultimate match of the group phase of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying race in Tangier on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the players after Friday’s official training at the impressive Grand Stade de Tangier, Pinnick charged the players to work assiduously as a team to earn the win that would lift the pressure off their shoulders going into the final group phase encounter against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks in Lagos on Tuesday.

“I have seen the training and I am impressed by the level of seriousness, fitness and commitment. The spirit is great and I believe you will do the job tomorrow. Let us leave very few room for mistakes; in fact, no room for errors at all. I don’t need to start telling you how much Nigerians from all walks of life are looking forward to you picking up the three…