Approach Liberia Game With Right Tactics -Dosu Warns Rohr

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has warned Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to approach today’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia with the right tactics.

In chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist said that Rohr has some of the best talents at his disposal capable of winning any game.

Dosu however, warned that without applying the right tactics against Liberia, the team may find it difficult to break down the Lone Star.

“The Super Eagles remain one team blessed with talents and every coach will be delighted to have such a brilliant squad. I really don’t see this team struggling to get the maximum point against Liberia if we approach the game with the right tactics.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Pinnick Charges Eagles To Leave No Room For Errors

“Rohr has a big role to play technically and tactically so that we must avoid any form of permutations before facing Cape Verde. I just hope it won’t get to that situation.”

The three-time African…