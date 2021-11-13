‘Go For Victory Over Liberia Today

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged the Super Eagles to go for the win against Liberia later today in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

The Lone Star of Liberia host the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco in this all important clash. Nigeria won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Lagos earlier in the year.

Dare, in a statement to the team, on Saturday urged them to do the nation proud and brighten their chances of qualifying for the final stage of the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.

“The whole of Nigeria is behind you,” Dare opens up in his statement to the team.

“I believe the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has worked hard to provide the coaches, players and support staff with all you need to soar over your opponents today.

“I know the entire team is fired up for this. So, go and do us proud. Do not take anything for granted. Give your 100% on the pitch to get a win today and then we wrap…