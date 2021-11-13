I Careless About Conte -Aubameyang

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he couldn’t care less about Antonio Conte’s appointment at Tottenham.

Aubaeyang has insisted he doesn’t feel threatened by the Gunners’ rivals following the Italian’s arrival.

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t care. I’ll be honest, I really don’t care. That’s not my problem, really…”

He was then asked would he rather retire from football or play for Spurs, with Aubameyang recalling the time he was snubbed by the club during his Saint-Etienne days.

He replied: “You don’t need to ask the question, you know it already! Retire. Even more because a few years ago, I was close to signing for Tottenham but in the end, I don’t know what they did. So retire for sure. I was in St-Etienne or at the beginning at Borussia Dortmund.

“I came here and went to the stadium at White Hart but the day after they just never gave us an…