I Feel Inspired By Barrack, Michelle Obama’s Charity Works -Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has revealed that former US President, Barrack Obama and his wuife, Michelle are is major source of inspiration.

Troost-Ekong, who is currently in camp with the Super Eagles ahead of Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Lone Star of Liberia, made this known via Watford’s YouTube page.

The Watford star described Michelle as a great personality who has influenced many lives positively with her charity works across the world.

“Last year, when I spoke about different people that inspired me, I mentioned Barack Obama of course, being the first black president of the United States. So yeah, Michelle Obama as the First Lady was also very impactful, someone that in my lifetime, you know they were very historic couple, and yes, she has different charity works that she does, many different things, letting girls learn I think is probably her biggest one.

“And me having a daughter myself, and knowing how important it is to…