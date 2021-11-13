I Should’ve Done Enough Research Before Joining Bolton -Okocha

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austine Okocha has revealed that he did not know Bolton’s status in the Premier League before signing for them.

Recall that in 2002, Okoach shocked many football fans when he left French Ligue 1 giants PSG for Bolton in the Premier League nineteen years ago.

He told Ally McCoist and Gabriel Agbonlahor on their Talksport breakfast show that he found life very difficult to cope with under manager, Sam Allardyce when he first join Bolton.

Okocha played a key role in ensuring that Bolton avoid relegation to earn a legendary status at the club.

Read Also: ‘Ighalo Is Good, But Osimhen Is Exceptional Striker Who Can Get Better’ –Oliseh

“Well, I will say that it’s obvious I didn’t do my research before signing for Bolton. But as a football person, you know football comes first, not the city, not the lifestyle that comes with the City.”

“But one thing was clear, the training ground was different. The attitudes towards the games were different….