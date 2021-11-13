Liberia Star Sheraman Ruled Out Of Super Eagles Clash

Liberia will be without star striker Kpah Sheraman for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles on Saturday.

Sheraman has been ruled out due to documentation issues in Asia according to the camp of the team in Tangier, Morocco.

The forward was part of the 22 players invited for the two games by coach Peter Butler and was sent his ticket for the match but unfortunately the player has informed the team that he will not make the trip to Morocco.

The Kedah FC star was expected to join the rest of the team members on Thursday morning and opted to stay in Malaysia and sortout his documentation.

Sheraman has played in all the qualifiers under Peter Butler since taking over from former coach Thomas Kojo and has formed a great partnership with Van- Dave Harmon in the Red, White and Blue attack.

He scored the winning goal in Liberia’s 1-0 win against Central African Republic in September.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit…