Liberia Vs Nigeria: Osimhen, Iheanacho Lead Super Eagles Attack; Ndidi, Iwobi In

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has opted for a 3-5-2 formation in today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star of Liberia, Completesports.com reports.

Rohr opted to stick with the same formation that gave his side a 2-0 victory against Central African Republic in their last game in the qualifiers.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and skipper Ahmed Musa are the two players dropped from the starting line-up from the previous game.

Watford new boy Maduka Okoye kept his place in goal, while Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun will operate as centre-backs.

Ola Aina and Jamilu Collins kept their place as the two centre-backs.

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi will operate in midfield.

The attack will be spearheaded by Kelechi Iheanacho and Vcitor Osimhen

Super Eagles Line-Up Vs Liberia

Okoye

Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Balogun

Aina, Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi, Collins

Iheanacho, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu

