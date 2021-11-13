Liberia Vs Nigeria: Osimhen, Iheanacho Lead Super Eagles Attack; Ndidi, Iwobi In

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has opted for a 3-5-2 formation in today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star of Liberia, Completesports.com reports.
Rohr opted to stick with the same formation that gave his side a 2-0 victory against Central African Republic in their last game in the qualifiers.
Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and skipper Ahmed Musa are the two players dropped from the starting line-up from the previous game.
Watford new boy Maduka Okoye kept his place in goal, while Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun will operate as centre-backs.
Ola Aina and Jamilu Collins kept their place as the two centre-backs.
The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi will operate in midfield.
The attack will be spearheaded by Kelechi Iheanacho and Vcitor Osimhen
Super Eagles Line-Up Vs Liberia
Okoye
Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Balogun
Aina, Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi, Collins
Iheanacho, Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
Fastest Paying Betting Site…
Source: Complete Sports