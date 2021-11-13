Live Blogging: Liberia vs Nigeria

Completesports.com’s live blogging of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between the Lone Star of Liberia and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Grand Stade de Tangier, in Tangier Morocco, a 45-seater stadium which is also fondly called Stade Ibn Batouta, in memory of a Muslim explorer

Related: Live Blogging: Central African Republic (CAR) VS Nigeria (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)





Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.