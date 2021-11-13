Okocha, Ronaldinho Are World Class Players -Pochettino

Paris Saint Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has described former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha and former Brazilian star, Ronaldinho as world class players during their playing days.

Recall that Okocha and Pochettino were teammates at PSG between 2001 and 2002, where the Nigerian icon played 84 games for the Ligue 1 giants scored 12 goals.

However, in a interview with Ligue 1, Pochettino said that it would be difficult to compare the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with Okocha and Ronaldinho.

“We are talking about the best players in the world,” Pochettino added.

Read Also: I Feel Inspired By Barrack, Michelle Obama’s Charity Works -Troost-Ekong

“It is difficult to compare because… I hate to compare the players because we are talking about the best players in the world, and 20 years ago of course this with Okocha, Ronaldinho, Anelka…”

“Many players that were amazing. And now we are talking about Neymar, Mbappé, Messi… you cannot go higher than…