Six Talking Points As Super Eagles Inch Closer To Qatar 2022 With 2-0 Win Over Liberia

The Super Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory over the Lone Stars of Liberia to maintain top spot in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa both scored from the spot, as the Super Eagles boosted their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Completesports.com‘s Augustine Akhilomen highlights six things we learnt from Nigeria’s win over Liberia.

Ndidi Solid In Eagles’ Midfield

The Leicester City marshaled the Super Eagles midfield with great solidity and confidence. His ability to join the defence and also help the attack proved so crucial for the team. Ahead of Tuesday’s showdown against Cape Verde, Nigerians can be rest assured that the 24-year-old will be on hand to marshal the engine room.

Victor Osimhen’s Goal Threat Continues

Prolific in front of goal, Osimhen netted Nigeria’s opening goal in the 15th minute via a penalty. It was his third goal in the qualifying series for the World Cup. Recall that he scored a goal against Cape Verde and…