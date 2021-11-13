Super Eagles Must Be Wary Of Cape Verde -Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has warned the Super Eagles to be cautious in the final Group C game of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

Recall that Nigeria edged the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their grip at the top of the table on 12 points while Cape Verde defeated the Central Africa Republic (CAR) 2-1 to remain second on 10 points.

Both teams will clash on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos in a must win game for the Cape Verdian. A draw for the Super Eagles will be enough to qualify the team for the final knockout stages.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nation winner, said that the Super Eagles must not give Cape Verde any room to initiate their attack.

He noted that that Nigeria must be wary of Cape Verde’s threat in the final group game.

“I am delighted that the Super Eagles…