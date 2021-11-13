Super Eagles’ Rating Vs Liberia In Tangier

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles, player-by-player, in

their 2-0 win against the Lone Star of Liberia -a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Grand Stade de Tangier on Saturday

MADUKA OKOYE 6/10

The goalkeeper was not really tested in the game. Had a good command of the box and organised his defence well.

MOSES SIMON 6/10

Did his job well and nearly scored from a free-kick in the first half. Simon showed his versatility by excelling in the right-wing back position once again.

JAMILU COLLINS 6/10

The left-wing back had a goal controversially ruled out for offside in the first half . A lively performance from SC Paderborn man.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10

Another strong performance from the defender. He combined well with Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong at the heart of the team’s defence.

LEON BALOGUN 6/10

Made two vital blocks to help the Super Eagles keep a clean sheet in the game.

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 6/10

His howler nearly…