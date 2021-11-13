Van Bronckhorst Set To Become Aribo, Balogun’s Manager At Rangers

Former Barcelona defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst could become manager of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun at Rangers as he has held talks with the Scottish champions.

Rangers held talks with Van Bronckhorst, 46, in London on Saturday morning as they search for a successor to Steven Gerrard, who left to take charge at Aston Villa on Thursday.

They will hold talks with other shortlisted candidates over the course of this weekend.

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and ex-Rangers player Gennaro Gattuso are not options being considered by the Ibrox club.

Gerrard had been in charge of Rangers since June 2018 and led the club to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending Celtic’s nine-year reign as champions.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is leading the search for a replacement, with the club understood to be happy with the strength of candidates and focused on getting the right fit for the job instead of rushing into a decision.

Van Bronckhorst – who also played for…