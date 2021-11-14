2022 WCQ: Defeat To Super Eagles Discouraging – Liberia Captain, Macauley

Captain of the Lone Stars of Liberia, Marcus Macauley, says their defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria is discouraging but that he is pleased with the rebuilding process his team is undergoing.

Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa scored from the spot to help the Eagles beat Liberia 2-0 in Tangier, Morocco on Saturday and maintain their leadership in Group C as they are now on 12 points.

On their part Liberia are out of the race as they remain bottom on three points.

“First of all, I want to say congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the victory they achieved against Liberia. I must admit that they have got fantastic and wonderful players in their team,” Macauley said during the post-match press conference.

“They have a really solid squad. The defeat is, however, somehow discouraging. We came in to the game to give our best for our country but unfortunately, we lost to the Nigerian national team, a good side.

“We are still in a learning and rebuilding process…