2022 WCQ: Ex-Chelsea Player Helps DR Congo Beat Benin, Advance Into Final Round

Former Chelsea starlet, Gael Kakuta, was in action and helped Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) defeat Benin Republic 2-0 and qualify for the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Going into Sunday’s Group J home clash, Kakuta (who played for Chelsea from 2009 to 2015, and spent most times on loan) and his DRC teammates needed to secure all the three points to usurp leaders Benin.

While all the West African country just needed one point to advance into the play-off round.

But goals in each half from Dieumerci Mbokani and Ben Malango, sealed the qualification for DRC.

Mbokani opened scoring in the 10th minute after converting from the penalty spot before Malango doubled their lead on 74 minutes.

At the end of Group J standing, DRC finished top on 11 points, Benin placed second on 10 points.

The other two teams in the group Tanzania and Madagascar on eight and four points, ended in third and fourth spot respectively.

DRC have now joined Egypt, Mali, Morocco…