‘Cape Verde’s Dream Is Still Alive’

Cape Verde left-back, Lanique Dos Santos Tavares – a.k.a. Stopira, says that the Blue Sharks’ ‘dream is still alive’ as regards toppling the Super Eagles to win the Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers and advancing to the Final Round, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles will host the Blue Sharks in their last Group C match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tueday needing at least a draw to win the group, while an outright win is a result the visitors must achieve to realise their dream.

Nigeria presently top the group on 12 points while Cape Verde are second on 10 points. Central African Republic and Liberia are third and fourth, on four and three points respectively.

Stopira, 33, boasts extra motivation ahead of the decider in Lagos after scoring Cape Verde’s winner in the 2-1 victory at home against CAR, more so in his landmark 50th cap for his country.

