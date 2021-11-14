Eagles Winning Games More Important Than Beautiful Football

Nigeria international John Ogu has defended the Super Eagles style of play under head coach Gernot Rohr, positing what is important is winning games.

The Eagles’ pattern of play under Rohr have been heavily criticised by football fans in the Nigeria.

Despite the criticism, the Eagles have managed to squeeze out results which has seen them play at the 2019 AFCON and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

And engaging fans on his Twitter handle, Ogu called for support ahead of Tuesday’s crucial tie against Cape Verde.

“A lot be tagging me asking for the @NGSuperEagles to play that whole beautiful football to win games . Listen y’all, beautiful football don’t win games this days .

“Winning games is the real deal . Y’all support the team and the Manager. Big game coming on Tuesday before playoff .

“Pray for the team to win against Cape Verde. No noise,we will be victorious. Wishing the team all the best on…