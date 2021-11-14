Portugal Suffer Shock Home Defeat To Serbia In World Cup Race

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears as Serbia edged Portugal 2-1 on their home soil to clinch automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal went into the tie needing just a point to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and took the lead inside two minutes.

Renato Sanches burst through on goal after Bernardo Silva controversially robbed the opposition of the ball, before the Lille man smashed home.

But Serbia refused to lie down and they were level when former Southampton man Dusan Tadic equalised for the visitors before half-time.

There was a nervy, uneasy atmosphere building inside the ground with just 15 minutes to play as Serbia applied the pressure.

Just one goal would be enough to see them leapfrog Portugal into the automatic spots and their persistence paid off in the 90th minute.

Mitrovic, who missed the all important penalty as Serbia lost to Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-off final on penalties a year ago, rose highest…