Real Madrid Good To Win La Liga Title -Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tipped the team to win this season’s La Liga title.

Kroos insists the players are now responding to the demands of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“This club always wants to win and I’ve seen that ever since I arrived here seven years ago,” he said.

“I want to have a good season, free of injuries going forward. If that happens, I feel good and I can see how the team is going, I’m relaxed because I know success will come. If we all enjoy ourselves together I have no doubt we’ve achieve good things. The Champions League is difficult to predict because anything can happen, but we’re well prepared and I want to enjoy my football.

“This opening stretch of the season has been different so far. We’re in good shape in the competition we’re aiming to win, as ever. We have a new coach who wants different things from us to the last manager and it’s normal for that to take some getting used to. The important thing is that results have…