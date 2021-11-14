Super Eagles Arrive Lagos, Gear Up For Cape Verde Test

The Super Eagles have arrived Lagos following Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Lone Star of Liberia, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s charges won the encounter 2-0 at Grand Stade de Tangier with Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa scoring the goals.

The team’s arrival was announced via Super Eagles Facebook page.

Read Also: Dare Congratulates Super Eagles On Win Against Liberia

“We have landed Lagos, Nigeria safely via chartered AIR PEACE AIRLINE, “reads the message.

The Super Eagles will take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their final group game on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria top the group on 12 points, two points more than closest rivals Cape Verde, who had to come from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 at home Saturday.

The Eagles will advance to the knockout round of the World Cup qualifying tournament should they win or draw with the Blue Sharks.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…