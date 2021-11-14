Super Eagles Must Be More Clinical In Front Of Goal Against Cape Verde -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has urged the Super Eagles to be more clinical in front of goal against Cape Verde in their final Group C game in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nwosu made this known on the backdrop of the team’s inability to convert some of the goal scoring chances that came their way in the team’s 2-0 win over Liberia on Saturday.

He told Completesports.com that the game against Cape Verde will be crucial to the progress of the Super Eagles for the final knockout stages.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Defeat To Super Eagles Discouraging – Liberia Captain, Macauley

“The game against Cape Verde will definitely bring out the true strength of the Super Eagles considering the fact that they know without victory they are going nowhere. But then, the Super Eagles must ensure they are more clinical in front of goal if they must qualify for the knockout stages.

Yes, a draw is enough for us however, we’ll put ourselves into serious danger by playing for a draw….