We Still Have Lots Of Work To Do

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that his team has a whole lot of work to do in terms of scoring goals during matches despite their victory over Liberia.

Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa scored from the spot to help the Eagles beat Liberia 2-0 in Tangier, Morocco on Saturday and moved Nigeria withini a win or a draw away from booking a World Cup play-off spot.

And speaking during the post-match press conference, Rohr stated that the Lone Star made things difficult for his team.

“The game was not easy for us and we knew before that it was going to be difficult like the first match that we played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Then, we scored in the first half.

“And then, we were leading 2-0 but it was even more difficult on Saturday despite the good pitch. We tried to play our football with a few touches and going vertically forward.

“But our opponents were well organised and made a big fight, so we also needed to fight very hard to accept the duel in the…