Cape Verde In Town, Set To Train At Teslim Balogun Stadium Ahead Eagles Clash

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde have arrived Lagos ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Competesports.com reports.

According to a meassge posted on the Cape Verde Football Federation Intagram page, the players and their officials flew into Lagos on Sunday night.

They will train at the venue of the game, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Monday morning.





The Blue Sharks defeated Central African Republic 2-1 at home on Saturday to set up a tantalizing final day clash with the Super Eagles.

Nigeria top Group C on 12 points, two points more than the Blue Sharks.

The Blue Sharks need a win to advance to the playoff round of the qualifiers.

By Adeboye Amosu

