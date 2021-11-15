Exclusive: 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Be Ready To Play Dirty Against Cape Verde -Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has called on the Super Eagles players to ensure that they play dirty in a bid to avoid any form of upset against Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Recall that Nigeria are top of Group C on 12 points while Cape Verde sit second on 10 points. A draw or victory for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions will be enough to seal qualification to the final knockout stages.

It is the first time-especially in Gernot Rohr’s reign as Super Eagles gaffer that the Eagles have not qualified for the next round with a game to spare. That will bring its own pressure as the Eagles look at their last home clash-the loss to the Central African Republic. That result is what has made Tuesday’s match a must-not-lose encounter.

In a chat with Shorunmu, he told Completesports.com that the must maintain a high level of concentration against Cape Verde in order to pick the maximum point.

