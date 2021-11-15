Eze To Make Crystal Palace Return Against Burnley

Eberechi Eze is reportedly in line to potentially make his return to action for Crystal Palace against Burnley.

The young winger has been injured since May when he sustained an Achilles injury during a training session, having missed the entire season so far.

The Crystal Palace star was originally not expected to be back until 2022, but his road to recovery has been quicker than first thought, and he has featured for the Under-23s team.



Acording to Tom Barclay, Eze could be back soon: “He could have been on the bench (against Wolverhampton Wanderers), and I expect the way it is going he will be for the next game after the international break.”

The Eagles will take on Burnley on Saturday in their latest Premier League fixture, as they look to continue their impressive run of form as of late.

Patrick Vieira’s squad have not lost in their previous six matches, meanwhile, the Clarets head into the game on the back of a…