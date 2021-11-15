Ghana Through To Final Qualifying Round After Beating South Africa

Andre Ayew was the hero as his first-half effort was enough to see Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 in Cape Coast to qualify for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew converted from the spot to win three valuable points for the Black Stars in the final matchday fixture in Group G.

The two teams ended the second qualifiers with 13 points apiece atop the table but the West Africans’ better goal difference placed them just ahead as group winners.

Ghana head into the third and final round of the series where 10 nations will battle it out for five Qatar tickets in a play-off.

They are now the sixth team after Senegal, DR Congo, Egypt, Mali and Morocco to qualify.

The qualifiers will continue on Monday and Tuesday as four spots are still up for grabs.

By James Agberebi

