How Will Big E Respond To Owens’ Attack

The aftermath of Kelvin Owens and Seth Rollins match last week Monday the 8th of Nov. 2021, was not all expected as Owens launched an assault on the unsuspecting WWE champion Big E, who has been at ring side at the commentary table from the beginning of the match.

The match which was fixed to determine who will face Big E for the WWE championship before survivor series was won by Seth Rollins through a count out.

The irony or mix up here which might also be the reason for the attack was that as the two wrestlers fought themselves out of the ring to the commentary table to Big E’s side he gave them space that seem not to be wide enough and unfortunately stood as an obstacle for Owens, as Seth ran back to the ring Owens could not meet up before the count out.

Still looking at his new competition Big E was not aware of the big foot approaching his face; this kick was the opener of the attack by Owens on Big E.

What will Big E response to this be? Will there be a match between the…