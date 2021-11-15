I Will Feel No Emotion Facing Liverpool -Gerrard

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard has revealed that there would be no split emotions when he takes his new side to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Villa are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, after 11 games but Gerrard is raring to get going.

He takes his side to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on December 11 and also has tough fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea next month.

“I don’t think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise,” he said. “For me, that’s not important.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Be Ready To Play Dirty Against Cape Verde -Shorunmu

“What’s important is the chance to go to Anfield and win and try and take maximum points, which is the attitude and mentality we’ll have going into every game. It is what it is.

“I want to win every game. My priority and focus, and everything I will give on a daily basis, will be for Aston Villa.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site…